High quality tourism in the Dominican Republic increases demand from the Russian market

The list of countries available to Russian tourists has become extremely limited during the pandemic, so new products. Its offers from reliable tour operators are excellent news for travel agents.

Panteon Company’s assortment of tour operators has been supplemented with a new popular direction.

“Our team has been strengthened by experts with extensive experience in the Caribbean and Central America, so now we can offer agencies a competitive and high-quality tourism product: tours to the Dominican Republic, will be carried out on scheduled flights, our own aviation department works 24/7,” Anatoly Garkushin, general director of the tour operator, stated upon entering the DR.

He reported that the tours run on scheduled Aeroflot flights, the actual price of which is available in the tour operator’s online booking system, in the same real-time access to all offers, according to a statement.

“The database of recommended hotels (Riu, Bahia, Iberostar, Barcelo) will help you quickly and conveniently choose a suitable tour for any category of tourist. During its work in the market since 1992, the tour operator has gathered a group of reliable partners that provide competitive conditions for hiring,” he added.

He explained that the tour operator’s lineup includes many relevant offers for different clients, from the spacious Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana family hotel with a water park and a wide selection of themed programs for children of all ages to more democratic options.