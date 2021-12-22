Hotels in Dominican Republic and Costa Rica recognized as the best in the world

Forbes Central America

Two hotels in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic were recognized as the best in the world in their category. As every year, the winners of the World Travel Awards were announced, which rewarded the best of the tourism industry at a global level.

Hotels, airlines, airports, destinations, and different service providers are part of the integrated categories of these prestigious awards, where an expert jury recognizes the best in the sector.

This is where Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic managed to locate one of their properties. With this, they demonstrated that the hotel industry in the region had formed a very exclusive lodging proposal.

Best Ecological Hotel

In the ‘World’s Leading Green Hotel 2021’ category, Gaia Hotel & Reserves in Costa Rica managed to keep this recognition; nominated in the final shortlist with other properties from Kenya, Canada, Singapore, Chile, Tanzania, and Peru.

This exclusive hotel in Puntarenas province has achieved the same recognition for two years.

The luxurious boutique complex is surrounded by the magnificent coastal forests of Manuel Antonio, where a remarkable diversity of wildlife proliferates. Its beautiful pristine landscapes can be appreciated from the suites and villas with terraces that characterize this tourist development in Costa Rica.

It also has a variety of high-quality services, such as its gastronomic proposal and spa treatments.

Best Hotel for Luxury Sports

For its part, the Dominican Republic also managed to position Casa de Campo Resort & Villas with the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Sports & Villa Resort 2021’ award, where it was competing with hotels in Italy, Jamaica, and Spain.

The luxurious property – which hosts many international celebrities in the Caribbean country – has won this award consecutively since 2014.

Located in La Romana, Casa de Campo was the first resort founded in the Dominican Republic more than 50 years ago. It currently has three golf courses designed by Pete Dye, classified as the best in the Caribbean. It also has an equestrian center, three private beaches, and luxurious villas to host its select guests.

These two hotels are proof that the tourism of Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic has the best accommodations in the world.