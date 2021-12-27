Dominican Republic, pioneer in the Caribbean in producing Carnival cruise technology

Santo Domingo will host the first Medallion wearable device manufacturing plant outside Asia.

This initiative will add support for production capacity for cruises in the Caribbean on Carnival Cruise and foster economic development and tourism in the Dominican Republic to approve more than 600 jobs at Jabil facilities in the country.

“The proximity of Jabil’s state-of-the-art facilities and factory automation, coupled with its exceptional track record in manufacturing consumer, military, and medical devices, provides us with a great opportunity to support the growing demand for our wearable and consumer devices [Internet of Things] experience and we also support high-paying jobs in the DR in the highly desirable travel and tourism industry,” said John Padgett, Carnival Cruise Director of Experience and Innovation President of Princess Cruises.

It is recalled that OceanMedallion launching in 2017, contains a proprietary combination of communication technologies, which allows an interactive platform for the guest experience with a personalized level of service.

The MedallionClass cruise is currently available on the Princess Cruises fleet. The cruise technology enables contactless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless trading and stateroom keyless entry, as well as dynamic onboard pathfinding, a family and friends locator, on-the-go premiere movies, an interactive event planner, as well as interactive games and activities.