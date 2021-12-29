Dominican Republic will close December with “extraordinary” figures in tourist arrivals

Reveals hotel industry has suffered few cancellations by variant Ómicron

Sector advances with solid prospects for recovery

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic(Asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, indicated that despite the progress that the variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, has, Dominican hotels have registered few cancellations of reservations at the last minute.

He said that the cancellations have not been significant, so the arrival of tourists in December of this year “will close with extraordinary figures.”

He said that despite the global situation, the prospects for recovery are solid, and the hotel sector is confident that there will be no adverse effect by 2022.

Blanco Tejera said that there is still no specific figure because there are “few cancellations and last-minute changes,” according to Listín Diario.

For the head of Asonahores, “arrivals continue to mark well (…) For the month of December, there have been no significant cancellations.”