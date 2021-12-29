JetBlue strengthens its dominance in flights between US and Dominican Republic

Carrier has managed to transport more than 2.6 million passengers as of November

American Airlines is the second-largest in air traffic in the DR

Punta Cana resumes its rhythm as the main terminal in the country

JetBlue airline remains the undisputed leader in the flow of passengers transported between the United States and the Dominican Republic, with 2,672,570 passengers served between both countries during the period January-November 2021.

It is followed in the top 10 of the country’s leading airlines: American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Copa Airlines, Air Europa, Frontier Airlines, Condor Flugdienst Gmbh, and Iberia.

American Airlines managed to transport 1,401,773 passengers, Delta Airlines, 952,709, United Airlines 920,623, Spirit Airlines, 426,701, Copa Airlines 414,470, Air Europa 191,832, Frontier Airlines 190,932, Condor Flugdienst Gmbh 157,271, while Iberia moved 138,816.

When analyzing passenger traffic up through November, the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) indicates that the three main airports in the country: Punta Cana, Las Américas ( AILA ), and the Cibao International Airport, together mobilized 980,045 passengers in November 2021, equivalent to 89% of the total.

The Punta Cana International Airport was the busiest with 3,597,045 passengers, followed by AILA with 3,443,001. The two airports represent 75% of the total passenger traffic to/from the Dominican Republic.