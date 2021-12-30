Carnival to cruise passengers: “There will be no compensation for a lost port”

Carnival Cruise Line decided to offer customers a rescheduling or cancellation of cruises booked from now until January 14 without paying cancellation fees and obtaining a full refund.

These guests were notified through a letter from the president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy.

“We are carefully monitoring the situation with the Omicron variant,” he says. We have taken steps to strengthen our protocols. As a reminder, our entire team wears face masks at all times, is fully vaccinated, and receives booster shots when eligible,” he added.

He indicated that “almost all” passengers are vaccinated and that anyone two years or older must present a negative Covid-19 test before boarding.

“When it comes to face masks, it is written that they are mandatory on the inside at all times, except when they are inside their cabin or during a meal. It is recommended to use a mask of higher grade, with two or more layers, with the mouth and nose covered,” he said.

He also said that “we want you to know that it is possible that we find a decision by the local authorities in a destination to limit or deny that the ship enters the port,” according to Portal Cruceros.

If a port denies entry, Duffy explained, “they will do their best to find an alternate destination.” However, if they end up having to spend the day at sea instead of visiting a port, “there will be no compensation for a lost port.”