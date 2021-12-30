Escarrer: «I see a great tourism advance in the Dominican Republic for 2022»

“Minister Collado has demonstrated an exemplary management,” he said.

The Spanish chain reaffirms its commitment to tourism in the DR.

Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels Internacional, explained to arecoa.com that by 2022 the recovery of tourism in the Dominican Republic would become more established because he considers that the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) the Cabinet have focused their work on strategic points to lift the sector.

“I believe that the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has made a model management during the pandemic and has taken the fundamentals, and the bases regarding the operation of the sector, so they have focused on making a sustainable recovery that month after month the results are being seen,» he added.

He stated that “there is no doubt that I see a tourist development in the country for 2022, which is great because of its commitment to quality, segmentation and for putting in value what is sustainability, culture, heritage, hospitality and the leisure offer that the country has and that it is going to increase in a unique way after the development of the project that we are carrying out ».

In this sense, Escarrer reaffirmed that the investment commitment of the Spanish hotel chain is firm in the Dominican Republic, after recalling the most recent projects carried out in the country: renovation of two of the Paradisus hotels, including the total reconstruction of the first of its brand resorts in the Punta Cana area, the Paradisus Punta Cana, and a major overhaul of the Paradisus Palma Real, and the state-of-the-art theme park, Katmandu Park.

«Without a doubt we reaffirm our unconditional commitment to the DR, either because of the love we have for the country, which is infinite, or because of the 35 years of a success story that has been repeated year after year, and because of the great support that we always receive from the Government,” he emphasized.