Airline resumes Argentina-Dominican flights

Santo Domingo.- Aerolineas Argentinas resumed its operations in the Dominican Republic yesterday Monday, after they were suspended due to Covid-19.

“The reestablishment of the flights of this airline to Dominican territory is a recognition that this destination is safe and reliable, and reaffirms the constant growth in the arrival of tourists to the Caribbean country registered in recent months,” the airline said.

The operations will be carried out three times a week, on the days; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, in a Boeing 330 with a capacity of 262 seats, from the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Punta Cana Airport (east).