Meliá Punta Cana Beach: Most Active Resort in 2021

Punta Cana.- The Meliá Punta Cana Beach, Adults Only Wellness Inclusive hotel, was recognized as the Most Active Resort in 2021, an award granted by World Wellness Weekend that highlights the wide variety of active, relaxing and mindfulness wellness activities offered during 2021.

According to the report, the fifth installment of World Wellness Weekend, a wellness organization created in 2017 by Jean-Guy to inspire and empower millions of people around the world with wellness, featured participation from 133 countries with more than 2,310 events around the world, including hybrids, face-to-face and online activities.

It stands out that Meliá Punta Cana Beach Adults Only Wellness Inclusive Resort participated by offering different wellness experiences such as yoga, paddle yoga, woga, pole aqua fitness, water jumping, zumba, stretching, aerobics, special classes of detox juices, special cooking classes with the chef, morning races, bike tours, obstacle course, skin care workshop and reflexology workshop, among others.

“Version number five of the World Wellness Weekend, hotels and spa resorts represented 12% of participating venues, while wellness centers, holistic clinics and comprehensive wellness clinics accounted for 19%. Similarly, spas and beauty salons 13.4%; fitness clubs 8%, and non-profit organizations 7%.”