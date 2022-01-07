Creation of tourist circuit between Panama, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic announced

The Ambassador of Panama in the Dominican Republic, Pablo Javier Pérez Campos, revealed that as a result of the agreements reached at the Summit Alliance for Development in Democracy held December in Puerto Plata, between the presidents of Panama, Costa Rica, and the DR, the would develop a tourist circuit between nations to provide visitors with a special and innovative experience, thus generating a good commercial exchange.

He highlighted the tourism potential of the three nations and the opportunities for inclusive development to improve the quality of life of the people.

He stated that by creating a circuit or tourist route between the three nations, tourists would be offered a unique experience to learn about the three countries’ ecological, historical, and natural wealth.

“Make a circuit and exchange tourists and offer, in addition to the country brand of the different countries, that a person who comes from another continent or other regions can visit the three countries and learn about the ecological diversity that Costa Rica offers, the supply of the logistics and shopping hub, the beaches that Panama also offers, and the excellent and beautiful beaches that the DR has and other regions that can also be explored, such as the countryside and mountain areas that this country also has, can offer tourists and that can make for an excellent exchange,” he said.

When interviewed by National Awakening, Campos noted that “we are dialoguing reciprocally, exchanging ideas and creating a tourist circuit, where tourists can go to the three nations and share their experiences.”