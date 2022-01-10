Icelandair requests to operate charter flights from Florida and Texas to the Dominican Republic
Icelandair has applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for 276 charter flights from Florida and Texas to Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Ecuador in partnership with Anmart Superior Travel, a travel agency dedicated to offering package tours in the Caribbean and South America.
On September 14, 2021, Icelandair had applied to the DOT with registration DOT-OST-2020-0011-0203 to operate a weekly flight for 13 weeks between October 5 to December 28 between Orlando (MCO) – Havana (HAV) under charter mode.
In the application filed under DOT-OST-2017-0044-0874, the Icelandic airline has proposed the following series of charter flights:
From January 11, 2022, to February 1, 2022.
Orlando (MCO) – Havana, Cuba (HAV) 4 roundtrip flights.
From February 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022
Orlando (MCO) – Havana, Cuba (HAV) 17 roundtrip flights.
Houston (IAH) – Havana, Cuba (HAV) 17 roundtrip flights.
Miami (MIA) – Havana, Cuba (HAV) 136 roundtrip flights.
Miami (MIA) – Quito, Ecuador (UIO) 34 weekly flights
Miami (MIA) – Guayaquil (GYE) 34 weekly flights.
Miami (MIA) – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) 34 flights weekly.
The application is pending governmental approval. The flights could be operated between Boeing 757 and 737 MAX aircraft, according to Aviaciononline.