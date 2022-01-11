Air Canada will cancel its flights to SD, Puerto Plata and Samaná

Through a communication sent to its main commercial partners and airport operators, the airline signals its concern about the rise of the Covid-19 variant in the Caribbean region.

Air Canada’s operations were restarted after opening the Canadian market to tourism from the Dominican Republic, after more than fifteen months of interruption of air traffic between the country and Canada due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ministry of Public Health reported last Monday, January 10, 5,155 new cases of people infected with Covid-19 in the latest epidemiologist bulletin marked with the number 662 issued by that institution.

It is recalled that Air Canada summarized its flight operations from Toronto to the Dominican capital, through the International Airport of Las Americas, José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), on December 16, transporting hundreds of foreign passengers.

Behind the flight suspensions is a drop in travel demand. Such a drop is driven by the rapidly spreading of the omicron variant and by governments encouraging people not to travel unless necessary.