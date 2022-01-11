Dominican hotels establish ‘isolation zones’

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Guarded isolation zones have been conditioned by hotels in Dominican Republic as part of their facilities for guests infected with Covid-19 in order to protect their recovered tourist activity, the main sector of the economy, after the impact of the pandemic in 2020.

This paradisiacal Caribbean country, destination of millions of people and cruise ships from around the world, was one of the few that kept its borders open before the arrival of the virus, and the government wants it to continue like this in the face of this alarming rise with the arrival of the variant omicron.

Almost 5 million tourists visited the Dominican Republic in 2021, double the number in 2020 and 77% of the 6.4 million reported in 2019 before the pandemic began.