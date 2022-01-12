Abinader heads official opening of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

With the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville inaugurated the five-star hotel complex, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana by Karisma.

The event was chaired by the leading executives of the hotel corporation, Rafael Feliz Germán, president of Karisma Hotels & Resorts; Jorge Feliz Germán, president of Karisma Dominicana, in the company of David Collado, Minister of Tourism; and Samuel Pereyra, Administrator of Banreservas.

With an investment of US $ 175 million, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana by Karisma is the first property already built and in operation and the second property of the Island Reserve brand, which combines the world-class all-inclusive amenities of Karisma Hotels & Resorts with the fun and joyful lifestyle characteristic of Margaritaville.

This opening generates some 2,200 jobs, between direct and indirect, contributing to the growth and dynamization of the Dominican tourism industry.

In this sense, Rafael Feliz Germán, president of Karisma Hotels & Resorts, expressed that through the strategic partnership between the hotel corporation and Margaritaville Corporation, Karisma offers the Margaritaville Island Reserve experience with a collection of modern tropical luxury hotels strategically located in the main destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico.

He stressed that the Dominican Republic continues to be one of the most important tourist destinations in the region, and the opening of this Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma in Cap Cana confirms the confidence that local entrepreneurs and international companies such as Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville, we have in the country and Dominicans.

It is recalled that Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana by Karisma offers the best experience of relaxation, fun, gastronomy of the highest quality, and exceptional first-class services, including a luxury beach design in a tropical environment; the hotel complex has 519 rooms, including 40 spectacular luxury villas and the Jimmy Buffett suite, as well as six restaurants, 3 bars, a Café, the world-class St. Somewhere Spa.

It also has its brewery and entertainment center, “Entertainment Village,” located in the heart of the resort, among a variety of amenities that allow travelers to enjoy a unique and authentic vacation, inspired by the lifestyle and lyrics of the singer Jimmy Buffett.