Juan Luis Guerra announces concerts at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

After two years of virtuality, Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra announced his performance at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Punta Cana, with a series of residency-type concerts.

The presentations will be four, every Saturday in February (5, 12, 19, and 26), that will serve as the launch of the new tour of the artist entitled “Entre Mar y Palmeras,” taking up the events scheduled for last year, suspended by the pandemic.

Inspired by his most recent album, the concerts will be outdoors, with the unmistakable seal of musical quality that characterizes Juan Luis and his 440. Still, without leaving behind the “infallibles,” one or another confessional merengue, there will also be a field for romantic themes. In short, the usual display of impeccable music of a band that exceeds three decades cheering our spirit.

The chairs will be with social distancing taking into account all the measures and protocols of Covid-19 and with options to buy 2 or 4 tickets. Tickets are already on sale and are priced from 3,000 pesos onwards.