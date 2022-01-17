At last: the Master Plan for Dominican SW

Madrid.- With the presence of President, Luis Abinader, the official master plan of the Pedernales Tourism Development Project will be presented in Madrid, Mon.

The Launch is part of the framework of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2022), in which the financial model and the hotels to be built in the different phases of the project (southwest) are detailed.

The information was provided by the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, who explained that although details of the project have been offered, this is the first time that the official model to be implemented in this new tourist destination in the Dominican Republic, which promises to become a unique and luxurious destination in the Caribbean region. “We have been working for almost a year on the master plan, already approved by the President, and on Friday, January 21 at 11:00 in the morning, we will be announcing it officially at an event that we will be developing in the Hotel Villamagna in Madrid.”