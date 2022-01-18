Government will promote tourist arrivals to Puerto Plata in alliance with Air Transat

President Luis Abinader said that due to the wave of the virus, the fate of Puerto Plata has been affected by 20% as well as the North Coast so that agreements will be signed, within the framework of Fitur 2022, with airlines such as Air Transat, the Swiss airline and others from all over Europe to which support will be guaranteed so that they continue to bring tourists to the bride of the Atlantic and Samana.

With the president’s statements, it is evident that the destination needs to recover the arrival of tourists by air, since, in terms of visitors by cruise ships, the recovery has been gradual but firm, and more with the incorporation of the new port Taino Bay.

“We are going to reach many important agreements; we are going to have meetings with different airlines such as Air Transat and other airlines from all over Europe to guarantee that they must continue, that they can continue and that they will count on us and with the support of resources for the promotion and so that they continue with their plans to take tourists both to Puerto Plata and also to Samaná,” the president said.

In that sense, the president of the Lifestyle Group, Markus Wischenbart, with a significant presence in Puerto Plata, described as transcendent the participation of the Dominican Republic as a partner in the Fitur 2022 tourism fair because it is the beginning of another step forward to strengthen the recovery of Dominican tourism.

“Fitur is historically the flag to start the great negotiations and promotions of our destination. And as always from this great fair the Dominican tourism industry will come out stronger than ever,” he said.

He assured that from his business group, no effort is spared to guarantee the total recovery of the Dominican and the special tourism of the country’s north coast.