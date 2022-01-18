Real estate giant Cap Cana resurges in the East

Madrid.- Cap Cana Ciudad Destino announced Wed. that it will be present at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), with an important participation within the Dominican Republic stand in support of the country, which this year is a strategic partner of the event.

In a press release, the destination city said it was focused on the interest of attracting new real estate, hotel and various attractions investments in order to increase the complementary offer to what already exists in the Dominican Republic today.

The entity noted that this has been an important year since the Cap Cana destination has had a growth boom as a city, and has given way to large investments