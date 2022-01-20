LOT Polish Airlines plane bound for Puerto Plata was struck by lightning

A LOT Polish Airlines plane bound for Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, was struck by lightning, causing the aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, to return to Warsaw, Poland.

The airline reported that one of its planes was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff on Thursday, January 20, 2022, causing the plane to return to its takeoff spot, where it landed safely.

The information was offered by the airline’s spokesman, Krzysztof Moczulski. He also said that the passengers left the plane and were transferred to an airport terminal, and the flight was scheduled to continue with another aircraft in the early afternoon.

Meanwhile, according to Diario Libre, the Polish news channel TVN24 quoted a passenger saying that travelers experienced a terrifying moment on board the plane.

“The passengers experienced a moment of terror. For a moment the fire was visible, the captain decided to return the machine to Warsaw airport,” the news agency reported.

In a subsequent interview with TVN24, the airline’s spokesman reported that the inspection of the plane was prolonged.

Initially, passengers were due to depart for the Dominican Republic after 10:00 a.m., and now departure is scheduled for one o’clock in the afternoon, Poland time, he explained.

“The flight will be with a different crew and a different aircraft. The plane that was struck by lightning was not damaged,” the spokesman said.

Moczulski said that LOT planes are struck by lightning about ten times a year.