Tourism inks US$1.4B pacts with operators, airlines

Santo Domingo-. The Ministry of Tourism signed agreements, separately, with the Polish tour operator Rainbow Tours and the Spanish Iberia and German airlines, Euro Wings for the development and sustained growth of tourism in the Dominican Republic.

Abinader led, together with the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the signing of the agreement as part of the activities scheduled within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2022).

The first agreement signed with the airline Iberia, seeks to carry out actions to promote the Dominican Republic in Spain, indicates a press release.