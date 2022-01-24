Dominican Republic: Hotels receive Blue Flag certification

Santo Domingo.– Due to the quality standards in the fields of environmental education, bathing water, environmental management and safety offered during the 2021-2022 period, the Meliá Hotels International hotels: Paradisus Grand Cana, Paradisus Palma Real, Meliá Punta Cana Beach and Meliá Caribe Beach, received the national Blue Flag certificate.

The certificate allows Meliá to improve and expand the connection of its guests with the environment, not only at a natural level but also culturally, providing everyone with a protected and inclusive space to meet the special needs of the people who visit them.

At the same time, it demonstrates the quality and environmental standards maintained by the group’s hotels and which are necessary to develop a sustainable and comprehensive management of the beaches.

The jury was made up of 11 public institutions, including the ministries of Environment, Tourism, Education, Public Health, ASONAHORES, National Aquarium, CIBIMA, Civil Defense, CONADIS, the National Competitiveness Council and the Propagas Foundation, which evaluate the national segments that opt ​​for the award.