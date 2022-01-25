Dominican tourism can harvest Madrid crop

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic was a partner country of Fitur 2022 and now it has ahead of it to reap the fruits of what was achieved in Madrid.

Tourism Minister David Collado spoke with Diario Libre about the Dominican experience and the challenges facing this important line of the economy.”

What did Fitur’s challenge mean for the Ministry of Tourism?

“The fact is that Fitur 2022 was a challenge. We made the decision in April 2021, at the previous Fitur, where there was little attendance by the public, a minimum number of countries with stands.

“We analyzed that the vision was to play to the recovery of the country. 899,000 Dominicans depend directly on tourism.”