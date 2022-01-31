Puntacana Group heaps praise on Abinader

Santo Domingo.- Puntacana Group president Frank Elías Rainieri, affirmed that the participation of the Dominican Republic in the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2022) “has been a unique opportunity” to promote tourism and connect people with the best of the country.

“This has allowed us to show the world, as a country and a tourist destination, where we come from, the development path we want to follow, what has been achieved to surmount the pandemic and the future development that we want to share with investors and visitors.”

He highlighted the presence of President Luis Abinader and the active management of the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, at Fitur 2022.

“Our president didn’t just make a tour of the fair, which is happening for the first time at FITUR, he dedicated four days to attending tourism entrepreneurs from Spain, Germany, France and other European markets, interested in expanding their businesses, at the Dominican stand. and invest,” he said.