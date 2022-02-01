Politur and Navy supervise boats in the Natural Pool in Bávaro

Bavaro. – During this Tuesday, the Central Directorate of the Tourism Police (Politur) and the Navy of the Dominican Republic, carried out a boat inspection operation in the area of Punta de Los Nidos, in Bávaro, where the famous Natural Pool is located.

The operation consisted of the suspension of navigation of all those boats that were irregular, until they obtain permits from the Ministry of Tourism to operate, offering water sports and excursions.

On this same day, precisely, the Ministry of Tourism reported that it is labeling all registered vessels, with a QR code, for better location and tracking.

The labeling operation took place Los Corales, Bibijagua, and Jellyfish beaches, in Bávaro.