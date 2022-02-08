Humpbacks expand their Dominican playground

Samana.- The visit of humpback whales, one of the natural tourist attractions in the Dominican Republic, extends to the shores of the municipality of Miches, where nature lovers can enjoy such a fascinating spectacle.

These marine giants, which arrive every year from the beginning of January to the end of March, move from the front of La Gina de Miches bay, Loma Redonda, Costa Esmeralda and the Club Med area, further boosting tourism in the area, say hikers.

Edy Hernández, president of the company “La Carpia Tours” said that since 2018 the company obtained the first license for the observation of humpback whales in the Miches area.