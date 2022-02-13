Hotel chains celebrate love and friendship with discounts of up to 50%

Meliá and Iberostar are among the hotel companies with great offers in the DR

The traditional celebration generates dynamism in tourism

If there is something special about the Dominican Republic, as a tourist destination, it is in the way it welcomes visitors and celebrates with them each of its important activities since each area of ​​the country offers a differentiating and paradisiacal tourism that evokes sharing and enjoying among family, couple and friends the beauties of the island, obviously Valentine’s Day will not go unnoticed.

That is why hotel chains have developed great offers and promotions on the occasion of celebrating love and friendship, on February 14, and thus stimulate romantic getaways and/or meetings and gatherings between friends and family.

The offers range from discounts on lodging, spas, welcome cocktail, private check-in, romantic dinner with decoration, room service, exclusive drinks, among others.

Other options in which some hotels have ventured is to hold contests to obtain prizes for the special date, as compiled by arecoa.com.

Such is the case of Meliá Punta Cana Beach, which through its social networks invited people to compete in its Love Matters, offering a romantic dinner as a reward.

«Win a special Valentine’s dinner at Meliá Punta Cana Beach. Share your couple photo at Meliá Punta Cana Beach with the hashtag #LoveMatters and win a special Valentine’s dinner for two at the hotel and a special Valentine’s room service for a second winner.

The rules for participating in the promotion can be found on her Instagram account @melia.puntacanabeach and is valid for clients currently staying at the Meliá Punta Cana Beach during Valentine’s Day.

The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana and Nickelodeon Punta Cana, both of the Karisma brands, have more than 50% discount and early check-in at 12:00 at night, as well as discounts at their Spas.

Iberostar Costa Dorada in Puerto Plata has a day pass promotion for the entire month of February from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon for US$75 p/p and a night pass from 6:00 in the afternoon until 2:00 in the morning for US$ 70 p/p. Both offers have different access to the facility.

Meanwhile, the other hotels of the brand in the country have other promotions that can be seen through their official website and travel agents.

Also, in Puerto Plata, the Viva Wyndham V Heavens, for adults only, has an all-inclusive offer and room service 24/7 from US$84; the offer is available for purchases until February 28, 2022.

Likewise, in Senator Puerto Plata with its “Fall in love with Senator Puerto Plata” promotion, you can enjoy up to 55% discount when staying a minimum of 2 nights in all room categories. In addition, 1 free pass to the Spa hydrotherapy circuit for 2 adults.

Valentine’s Day at Princess Hotels will be celebrated from February 11 to 14, 2022 (minimum 2 nights passing through these dates), where the Grand Bávaro Princes, Caribe Deluxe Princess, and Tropical Deluxe Princess, have great discounts on the different lodging options: single, double and triple with added values: Early check-in 11:00 in the morning, Late check out 2:00 at night according to availability. A bottle of cava in the room. 20% discount at the Spa per person, per stay: on massages, body treatments, and facials.

Barceló hotels in the DR, Mexico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Nicaragua have more than a 40% discount on lodging and other attractions of their brands.

The Intercontinental Santo Domingo has a therapy special for two at By Germaine de Capuccini that includes different types of massages, product discounts, and specific access to its facilities for RD$11,995.00. In addition, a complement to the experience in a couple’s cabin and romantic decoration for RD$2,695.00. Valid for reservations until February 18, 2022.

Homewood Suites By Hilton Santo Domingo invites you to enjoy a special atmosphere with live music on its Rooftop 107 for couples and friends with a 35% discount on bottles of selected wines and includes a courtesy tapa from the chef.

In Catalonia Santo Domingo with its promotion, we celebrate love! at the Sea Blue restaurant that includes a dinner on February 14 for two people from US$99, which includes a three-course menu, welcome cava, a bottle of wine, and live music.

Meanwhile, if you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Bahia Principe hotels in Punta Cana, La Romana, and Samaná, you can find offers of up to 15% off all-inclusive, free modifications and cancellations. (limited offer)

Tracadero Beach Resorts thus promotes a romantic getaway in its establishment:»This Valentine’s Day will not be just another night if you spend it at Tracadero, which for only US$125 per person fully covers food and beverages, you will enjoy an unforgettable evening with your beloved.”

The RIU hotels reconfirm that “the beach is the ideal setting to celebrate love and friendship” and invite you to take advantage of the specials at Riu Palace Punta Cana, Palace Bávaro, and Riu República with 10% discount on rates. Complimentary upgrade to the next room category subject to availability. Early Check-in at 10: in the morning with access to the public areas of the hotel. Late check-out at 3: in the afternoon totally free. Access to the wet area of ​​the spa free of charge + a discount of USD$35 for a couple’s massage harmony of the ocean.

Offers through travel agencies are also available, as is the case of Viajes Alkasa, who shows that the Sanctuary Cap Cana offers a 10% discount on the rate, upgrade in the room subject to availability at check-in time -in, 1 hour in hydrotherapy as a couple and a 30% discount at the spa.

Likewise, the agency invites you to enjoy stays at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana with a 10% discount on the rate, 15% discount at Larimar Spa, and 20% discount at the hotel’s Sirena Store, among others.

Anyway… there are plenty of offers, discounts, and amenities for locals and foreigners to enjoy and celebrate love and friendship in most of the country’s hotels, as the holiday generates dynamism in tourism.

In the event that the hotel of your choice is not among those mentioned, you can access the official website and/or social networks to find out in detail about the offers available for Valentine’s Day.

The promotions previously featured by this digital outlet are subject to changes in availability; they do not apply for promotions and/or special packages; not combinable with other offers/discounts; some have a deadline to access them and are valid while supplies last.