Ports chief touts yacht tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Government analyzes in a work table the establishment of a national nautical corridor, which until now does not exist in the country.

This corridor will allow those who have a boat or a yacht to tour a sort of route, but for this it is necessary to have an attractive offer, according to Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) director Jean Luis Rodríguez.

“It will allow that if you have, for example, a boat, you go to La Romana, to the Saona, Catalina… “he told the Club Náutico de Santo Domingo, Caribe and CDN.

He explained that for this type of activity, which is important in tourist terms, docks can be built. “We are identifying them now… You can go around the island. You can do it without entering Haiti. If you create the conditions, that can work. There are people who do that kind of tourism.”

“Maybe a person is not going to last a week going around in a boat, but there are people who go from island to island doing this kind of tourism. If you have an offer here where they can make you four or five different stops, then I see it very well.”