Iberostar Grand Bávaro, among the best 5 hotels in the Dominican Republic

Punta Cana has developed a sophisticated hospitality proposal to captivate luxury tourism that meets the demands of travelers who make the destination a private refuge, with paradisiacal beaches and other amenities.

For this reason, US News & World Report, a global authority on consumer classification and advice, released its annual ranking of the Best Hotels in 2022, with a list that includes properties from the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

In this sense, in the Dominican Republic, the best hotels in the Eastern zone stand out, where they include:

Iberostar Grand Bavaro

In the heart of Punta Cana, the hotel integrates luxurious suites with marble bathrooms, as well as an 18-hole golf course, which will be the preferred delight for enthusiasts of this sport. At the same time, its seven restaurants will add a gourmet touch to the endearing travel experience.

Eden Roc at Cap Cana

The luxury offered by the resort located in Cap Cana, one of the most exclusive communities in the destination, positioned it in first place. Suites with private pools, exclusive wellness treatments at its spa, and an exotic beach club are part of the proposals that its guests fall in love with.

Tortuga Bay Hotel

The suites at this elegant property were designed by Dominican fashion icon Óscar de la Renta. That is one of its many attractions that make it a proposal to consider when visiting Punta Cana. Avid golfers will discover here other well-known names such as Tom Fazio and PB Dye, who designed the challenging golf courses of this tourist complex.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Seven thousand acres in La Romana embrace a property sought after by all celebrities when they visit this paradisiacal destination. Three Pete Dye-designed golf courses, including the challenging and acclaimed Teeth of the Dog, are among the amenities that earned it a US News & World Report ranking.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

In the fourth position was a family hotel managed under the all-inclusive concept. The complex shares part of its service proposal with its sister property Hyatt Zilaria Cap Cana, thus multiplying both the gastronomic proposal and the unique experiences to enjoy there; with the wonderful Caribbean Sea as a backdrop.

Although the most famous sun and beach destination in the Dominican Republic has countless lodging options, these five hotels are the favorites of lovers of sybaritic life.