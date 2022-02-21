In February 390K tourists have arrived

Santo Domingo.- So far in February of this year, 390,000 tourists have arrived in the Dominican Republic, or 210% more than in February 2021 and 1% more than in the same month, but in 2019.

The information was offered this Sunday by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. The official stated that only this Saturday 29,534 foreigners arrived in the Dominican Republic, “one of the highest figures.”

“The recovery of tourism is a worldwide success story,” Collado stressed.

The Minister of Tourism has intensified his promotional efforts to ensure that more foreign visitors continue to arrive in the Dominican Republic.

Recently, he headed the seventh day of the DR Tour in San Antonio, Texas, attended by more than 300 tour operators and travel agencies from the area.