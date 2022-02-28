Rio’s Cristo marks Dominican Independence

Santo Domingo.- The consulate of the Dominican Republic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, illuminated the Cristo el Corcovado for the first time, with the colors of the Dominican flag, on the occasion of the 178th anniversary of National Independence.

Kalil Michel, Dominican Consul General, highlighted the patriotic analogy of the new event.

“For the first time under the protection of Christ, the Dominican flag was raised. For the first time, under the protection of Christ, we raise a Dominican flag of light and infinite projection, commemorating our Independence and consecration as a nation” said the diplomat.