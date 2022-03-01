Tourism Cabinet seeks “definitive solution” for Ukrainians stranded in the Dominian Republic

He stated that given the situation experienced by more than 3,000 Ukrainian tourists, “we find ourselves looking for ways to solve the situation.”

“The first thing is human solidarity, we are a supportive people and I understand that businessmen will respond in this way,” he added.

In the case of Russian visitors, “at some point, they will be able to reach Russia, but in the case of the Ukrainians, we are looking at the diplomatic route.”

Marranzini stressed that they explore all the options within the possibilities of the associates in Asonahores to find a solution. «The issue is somewhat complex, but for the moment, we will be meeting to make quick and definitive decisions in some cases.” “We have given the associates of the entity a waiting period for those who are in the hotel facilities,” he said.

He explained that they have already had meetings with the tour operator that carried out the tourist arrival operation and that they remain in communication with the airlines that carry out operations. (although flights are currently canceled).

He emphasized that visitors’ non-reception from Russia and Ukraine will affect tourism. “We will not be receiving them in the coming months, and the impact will be to the extent” We are not going to receive the tourists who usually come from these countries,” he said during the presentation of the tourist data for February held at the El Embajador hotel. We receive about 200 thousand tourists from the nation mentioned above; both are essential issuers and have played a strategic role in the recovery process of the sector. We will not be seeing it in the coming months”, indicated Marranzini.

The Tourism Cabinet is attached to the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ). It is also made up of the Commander General of the Dominican Republic Navy, the Director-General of the National Police, the president of the National Directorate for Drug Control ( DNCD ), the Director of the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic ( Prodominicana ), the directors of Customs, of the Specialized Body of Airport Security ( Cesac ).

Also, the president of the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ), the directors of the Civil Aviation Institute ( IDAC ), the Airport Department, and the Tourism Police are involved.