Calm or cash: Dominican highland town must choose

Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic.- The ecotourism municipality, with a mild climate and spectacular landscapes that call for a haven of peace, has changed.

Now the residents of Jarabacoa, in La Vega province, are tired of the noise caused by loud music in commercial businesses, as well as vehicle owners.

“Here on weekends mainly, most of the businesses that are open and that are not closed businesses, use the speakers and do activities with live music, at an excessive volume,” said the manager of a business in the downtown part of Jarabacoa.

The urban center of this municipality of 70,000 inhabitants, according to the last population and housing census, is a place that offers mountain or extreme tourism, but over time it has been growing in commercial offer, in order to satisfy to visiting tourists.