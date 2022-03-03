2,000 Russians leave Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Rafael Blanco Tejera, said Thursday that in just three days 2,000 Russians were sent to their country through one of the main tour operators.

He said that two days ago in the Dominican Republic there were around 15,000 Russians and 3,000 Ukrainians, but that in relation to the citizens of both countries there are different situations.

“These are slightly different situations, at the Russian level we are already coordinating together with the main tour operators that manage that market for the repatriation of all those people to their country, in fact, I spoke with one of the main tour operators last night and in just three days they have already sent 2,ooo Russians to their country.”