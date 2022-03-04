Taino Bay, smooth sailing: more than 20 thousand cruise passengers in February

Last February 2022, the arrival of visitors by sea registered 93 operations, of which 47 were cruise lines (61 ships and 12 ferries); 169,033 non-residents arrived in the country, of which 96,777 were cruise passengers, including cabotage and 72,256 crew members.

When developing the port terminals, it is specified that more than 20,437 cruise passengers arrived at Taino Bay aboard 21 ships, confirming that since its opening, the tourist port projected a rebound in the arrival of cruise passengers to Puerto Plata just with the reactivation of the cruise mentioned above segment, which was so affected by the pandemic.

In the same northern area, Amber Cove, being an older port, maintained its flow of visitors with 43,972 cruise passengers who arrived through 21 vessels.

Meanwhile, the data provided by the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) and that arecoa.com has access to indicate that the La Romana terminal registered that more than 19,342 cruise passengers arrived in the DR on 20 ships; followed by Isla Catalina with 7,036 through 9 vessels and Samaná 4,667 thousand cruise passengers when six ships touched port.

Likewise, the Santo Domingo terminal registered more than 2,132 when 17 vessels touched port.