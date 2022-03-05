American Airlines launches new Miami-Samaná Route

MIAMI – This weekend, American Airlines is launching a new route from Miami (MIA) to Samaná, Dominican Republic (AZS). The new seasonal route, previously served from the airline’s Charlotte hub, will now operate from Miami on Wednesdays and Saturdays with Embraer E175 aircraft.

“We are thrilled to continue growing Miami’s connectivity to the Caribbean with the launch of our fifth destination in the Dominican Republic,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “As we continue with our recovery, demand for travel to the Caribbean has remained strong, resulting in additional growth with new destinations like Anguilla, Dominica, and now Samaná, a hidden gem in the Caribbean.”

From Miami, American is currently operating up to 76 daily flights to 35 destinations in the Caribbean, including up to 12 daily flights to the Dominican Republic.

In 2021, American launched 11 new domestic routes and six new international destinations, including Tel Aviv (TLV), Paramaribo (PBM), Anguilla (AXA), Dominica (DOM), Chetumal (CTM), and San Andrés (ADZ), resulting in a record operation for the hub of up to 355 daily flights to 141 destinations around the world.