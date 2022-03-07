Downpour fails to dampen Santo Domingo Carnival

Santo Domingo.- The 2022 National Carnival Parade, the event that closes the carnival month with a flourish, resisted a torrential rain that didn’t led up, except to lower the intensity at times.

The gray panorama this Sunday on the Malecón in Santo Domingo dulled the parade, which brought together more than 200 troupes, to start at 3:30 in the afternoon instead of the scheduled time of 2:00 p.m.

It only made the sun come out for a few minutes for people to start taking position on the Malecon.

Diablos cojuelos, Indians, tiznaos, papeluses, robalagallina, monsters, people dressed as urban artists, a daring ‘Jack Veneno’ running, the veneration of the Virgin of Altagracia, even a black widow next to a fearsome skull gave samples of art popular.