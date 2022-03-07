Santo Domingo-. The Puerto Plata Cable Car is back in service after 10 months inoperative, as a result of a failure in a pulley.

Members of the board of trustees and the general manager of the cable car, Carlos Atahualpa Paulino, received from the representative of the Colombian company Inteckno, Gustavo Mejía, the international certification that guarantees compliance with international requirements, tour operators and the general public.

“María Amelia Finke, representing the board of trustees; Senator Ginette Bournigal and Governor Claritza Rochette expressed their satisfaction at working on the reopening with the other members of the board of trustees.”