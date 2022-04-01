Mitur admits flights to Dominican Republic “are extremely expensive”

According to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, improving air connectivity is one of the significant challenges facing the Dominican Republic to become a much more competitive tourist destination.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) head emphasized that flights to the Dominican Republic “are costly.”

Collado indicated that in his administration, he had changed the modality of presenting the country by traveling with his team to different states of the United States and the world to sell the Dominican Republic directly to tour operators and travel agencies. However, he emphasized that the subject always mentioned to him is connectivity and airfares.

Because of the high cost of airfares, the Dominican government is focused on supporting the launching of new airlines that can offer fares at a much more competitive price.

Another of the challenges of the industry that the Minister of Tourism recently addressed while participating in the Amchamdr Encounter of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic is to continue strengthening security in the tourist centers, understanding that the projects of the beaches with security cameras must continue to be implemented.

Likewise, he believes it is necessary to strengthen and create a business brigade in the tourist police, where the agents receive salary increases and the one who earns the least is 40,000 or 50,000 pesos.

He also expressed the need for 30,000 new hotel rooms and refurbishing part of the existing ones.