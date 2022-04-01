Top official touts US pre-check on Dominican soil

Santo Domingo.- The agreement between the United States and the Dominican Republic on air pre-checking for travelers leaving the Caribbean country will benefit tourism and the security of both nations.

According to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the pre-check is of national interest and “this would be a resounding and forceful boost to Tourism in the Dominican Republic. We believe in and support the pre-clearance (pre-check).”

Collado emphasized that tourism in the Dominican Republic needs this approval as soon as possible.

The head of Tourism spoke in the monthly meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr), where he highlighted the recovery of the sector and assured that the statistics they have for April “are amazing.”