The US lowers alert on travel to Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- The US Department State lowered this Monday from 3 to 2 the alert level for COVID-19 for its citizens who plan to travel to the Dominican Republic.
The country has low levels of the disease and has had a cumulative of up to 11 days without deaths from the virus.
In its report, posted on its website, the entity noted that there is a “moderate” level of the disease in the Dominican nation.
The level reduction was issued this April 4 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CDC levels range from 1 to 4, with the latter number being the highest risk.
