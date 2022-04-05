Tourism seeks lower fares, regulated Airbnb

Santo Domingo.- Getting the prices of airfares between the countries connected to the Dominican Republic to be reduced is one of the challenges facing the authorities of the Dominican tourism sector, as well as getting to regularize real estate tourism in the nation.

“We understand that these (are the) challenges that we have to overcome to be much more competitive and to reach the numbers that we understand the Dominican Republic must reach annually, which is to the barrier of seven million tourists, as It will happen in the year 2022,” Collado expressed when participating in a press conference where he presented the statistics of the tourism sector as of March 2022.

Regarding real estate tourism, Collado said that he understands that it should continue to be promoted, but regularized.