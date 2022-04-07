A 2nd megayacht docks in Dominican waters

Santo Domingo(MARINETRAFFIC.COM/).- The luxury yacht Atomic is currently anchored in Casa de Campo, La Romana province, in the Dominican Republic, after a three-day trip that began in the port of Palm Beach, United States.

The megayacht, the second to dock in the country after the Flying Fox in as many weeks, which was built two years ago and sails under the Cayman Island flag, arrived in Dominican territory on Monday, according to Marine Traffic Terrestrial Automatic.

Its load capacity is 176 tons and its draft is 3.2 meters. The total length of it is 61.8 meters and the width of it 12 meters