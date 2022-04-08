Full hotel for Easter will boost the economy of the East

Great expectations in hotels in Punta Cana and Romana-Bayahibe

They expect a high flow of local vacationers

The interest of tourists to vacation in the next few days of the Easter 2022 holiday means that the local hotel industry is emerging with outstanding occupancy levels in the country’s main tourist centers, as is the case of Punta Cana and Romana-Bayahibe.

In this sense, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Projects of the East ( Asoleste ), Ernesto Veloz, told arecoa.com that this area will have 90% occupancy and that, even if the occupational data is not handled in property rental service platforms such as Airbnb, the segment mentioned above in the East will lead the tourist region to have 100% visitor accommodation.

«The arrival of visitors and tourists to the area is shaping up to be very good and so far there are rooms that will obviously fill up as the days go by. The area will be filled by Airbnb rentals, so there will be a spillover to the local economy,” he added.

And without leaving aside the recent information from the head of the Mitur on the regulation of platforms with the characteristics of Airbnb, Veloz expressed his support for this measure since he understands it is unfair competition.

Meanwhile, Andrés Fernández, president of the Romana-Bayahíbe Hotel Association ( AHRB ), reported that the area expects to have an occupancy rate above 90%.

“In general, the entire country is shaping up very well because in addition to the good times the sector is having at an international level, the local market also takes advantage of days off to vacation, so occupations are normally high, and this year will not be the exception,” he added.