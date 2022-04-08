The paperwork’s done for Dominican SW
Santo Domingo.- The Pro Pedernales Trust contract will create new jobs, activate trade, crafts and small industry, improve competitiveness in the area of the impoverished Southwest and improve local and foreign investment.
It was signed on January 14, 2021, and its addendum on November 8 of the same year, between the Dominican State, represented by the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships and Fiduciary Reserves.
President Luis Abinader sent the contract to the National Congress on November 19, 2021, approved in the Chamber of Deputies on January 11, 2022 and in the Senate on April 6, for which it returns to the Executive Power for approval.
Enactment
The trust’s enactment includes a Master Plan for the sustainable development of the six-kilometer-long Bahia de las Águilas.
It is good there is a “trust”. Yet, the conduct of adhering to contracts both private and public in the DR is haphazard to say the least. It can be assumed the terms of the trust at the onset of the development will be followed. After a time when tourism and hospitality industries take hold and function as the buildup continues, it cannot be unreasonable to foresee the trust will be bastardized or not observed in some manner. Trust members will go outside it to do as they wish for their own gain.
An example of this going outside behavior is when the eastern tourist zone was in the early stages of its development there was an unwritten arrangement understood by the resorts, no buildings will be constructed above four floors. It was an observance to allow visitors good unobstructed views of the ocean, allow firefighting brigades accessibility with existing equipment to buildings, and building owners relief from installing internal fire safety measures (sprinklers) on high floors. Yet, at least one eastern developer went on to construct a 20+ story building.
Let’s see what happens with this SW trust.