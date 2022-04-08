The paperwork’s done for Dominican SW

Santo Domingo.- The Pro Pedernales Trust contract will create new jobs, activate trade, crafts and small industry, improve competitiveness in the area of the impoverished Southwest and improve local and foreign investment.

It was signed on January 14, 2021, and its addendum on November 8 of the same year, between the Dominican State, represented by the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships and Fiduciary Reserves.

President Luis Abinader sent the contract to the National Congress on November 19, 2021, approved in the Chamber of Deputies on January 11, 2022 and in the Senate on April 6, for which it returns to the Executive Power for approval.

Enactment

The trust’s enactment includes a Master Plan for the sustainable development of the six-kilometer-long Bahia de las Águilas.