Dominican Republic ready to spark ‘region tourism’

Santo Domingo.- Arisleidis is 32 years old, lives in Barahona, and decided to move her flower stall to the heart of Pedernales (northwest) for a specific reason: the development that this province, one of the most neglected in the Dominican Republic, is expected to receive, through the Cabo Rojo tourism project, a work of public and private capital that will be the spearhead to reformulate this entire border area.

“I came here because a friend told me that now was the time, that I should find my space, because later it will be late, when everything is already taken,” the woman tells Diario Libre, while serving a family of Mexican tourists. who ventured to visit this remote part of the country.

“And this has not started and the difference is already felt. I see more movement of foreigners and people from the capital,” says the young entrepreneur, a native of San Juan.

Arisleidis is referring to the Tourism Development Plan for Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, the most ambitious investment project of the Luis Abinader government, an idea that had been taking shape since before the president formally launched himself into politics and that, according to the minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, it is a regional vision and not only a provincial one.

The project is poised to spark “region tourism,” supported by the Enriquillo region’s vast natural attractions