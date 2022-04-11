Dominican Republic ready to spark ‘region tourism’
Santo Domingo.- Arisleidis is 32 years old, lives in Barahona, and decided to move her flower stall to the heart of Pedernales (northwest) for a specific reason: the development that this province, one of the most neglected in the Dominican Republic, is expected to receive, through the Cabo Rojo tourism project, a work of public and private capital that will be the spearhead to reformulate this entire border area.
“I came here because a friend told me that now was the time, that I should find my space, because later it will be late, when everything is already taken,” the woman tells Diario Libre, while serving a family of Mexican tourists. who ventured to visit this remote part of the country.
“And this has not started and the difference is already felt. I see more movement of foreigners and people from the capital,” says the young entrepreneur, a native of San Juan.
Arisleidis is referring to the Tourism Development Plan for Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, the most ambitious investment project of the Luis Abinader government, an idea that had been taking shape since before the president formally launched himself into politics and that, according to the minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, it is a regional vision and not only a provincial one.
The project is poised to spark “region tourism,” supported by the Enriquillo region’s vast natural attractions
This should be a Dominican town not like veron or friusa in Punta Cana that is full of Haitians, we are going to be checking up the updates and how is developing, we dont want haitians neighborhoods if you want it to be sustainable. Dont let invaders make houses and much less let haitians to live or work in those projects
Bro the whole country is flooded , you can nearly tell who’s Dominican right now , Sosua, punta Cana , Puerto plata, they’re every were expanding while Dominicans are getting on a boat to Puerto Rico I don’t understand
We are not giving DR to the haitians even if they outnumber us they will not have legal ID and voting so they will never control our politics neither our financial they will be doomed to live in poverty for generations to come
I have Nuthing against the Haitians , but the dr is to small think about it the Americans / Europeans come and invest big time , the Haitians come in want to start theyre own like small businesses were does it leave the Dominicans no we’re ! Dominicans are drinking more , seek less education , are over weight, a lot can’t even speak Spanish they’re official language correctly! , and let’s be fair is not just the Haitians , Cubans and a lot of different people are coming at a fast rate but haiti has been the biggest migrators for to long the Dominican Republic has mix racial people if you look at me you can tell am black , white , and Taino , majority of us are light skin nappy hair etc, small amount are white sum are black but rn you walk around and the people I see is a black majority, and that’s a problem not a racial problem but a migration issue we keep this up we will lose our identity completely and I will never want that at all .