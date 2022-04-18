CONEP praises the “extraordinary” work of Collado in Tourism

Pedro Brache specified that Canada has compensated for the drop in arrivals from Russia and Ukraine.

The tourism industry represents 15% of GDP in the country.

The president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP), Pedro Brache, affirmed that the results exhibited by the tourism sector are an example of the “extraordinary” work carried out by Minister David Collado and that the strategy put in place to recover the industry is working.

“As we have said before, we see that the upturn in tourism continues, I believe that a great job has been done, our minister together with the private sector have made a strategy that is working,” he said.

According to official figures, about 800,000 people depend on the tourism sector in our country, and it represents 15% of our GDP and provides 899,000 jobs directly and 750 million dollars in foreign currency that maintain exchange stability.

Brache said that it is no coincidence that the country has reached the most significant numbers in the history of tourism in December, exceeding 728,000 tourists received, and that evolution continues.

“Although we have had some points such as tourists who came from Russia and Ukraine, we know that due to the war, they have decreased, but those have been replaced by other tourists such as Canadians. I believe that the work done in the tourism sector is truly extraordinary,” affirmed Brache when being interviewed by Awakening National.