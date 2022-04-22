DATE 2022, key to reactivate tourism: will attract participants from 25 countries

The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ) announced that the “Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange” DATE 2022 fair, in its twenty-second version, will be hosting 25 countries from the 40 leading source markets of tourists who visit the country.

Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of Asonahores, said that Asonahores seeks through DATE to strengthen the growth of the tourism sector to increase the flow of tourists and continue contributing to the national economic recovery.

“We are promoting our main fair to expose to a large group of tour operators the best of the country’s tourist and complementary offer and facilitate expansion and investment opportunities,” he said.

The big event is the leading trade fair for the local tourism product held from May 11 to 13 at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center, Punta Cana.

For this reason, Asonahores indicated that during the event, they would receive more than 150 companies between suppliers and buyers from 25 countries of the main issuing markets who will be in contact with the different segments and the great diversity of attractions offered by the Dominican tourism product.

The entity expressed the importance of holding the event as an initiative to boost the tourism industry in the country and increase the number of tourists visiting the country in the short and long term.

Date 2022 will feature the participation of important local and international press media who will exhaust a plan designed by Asonahores where they will learn about the news and diversity of Dominican tourist destinations.

They highlighted that this new edition of DATE would be promoting the elimination of paper use, developing the event with digital elements according to international protocols, and promoting environmental sustainability as an important initiative of the local tourism sector to contribute to the care of our natural resources.