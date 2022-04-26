Dominican Republic gets Cruise Association’s kudos

Miami.- The Dominican Republic was recognized by the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) as an important cruise destination in the world in a ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

“This is the result of all the work that we have been carrying out together with President Luis Abinader to promote cruise tourism, with destinations such as Puerto Plata, with Amber Cove and Taíno Bay, as a great attraction,”

Said David Collado, Minister of Tourism.

Collado credited the work of the Dominican Port Authority and its director Jean Luis Rodríguez for making it possible for the ports to be at the level expected.

Michelle Paige, president of the FCCA, presented Collado with recognition for the recovery of tourism in the country and, above all, for the successful reopening of cruise destinations.

“Together we will make history and make sure things are better than ever. We trust the Dominican Republic a lot and that is why we recognize them today,” Paige said.