Canada further eases its travel restrictions

Canada‘s federal government is further easing travel restrictions beginning April 25. Among the highlights of the changes, children aged five to 11 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will no longer need a Covid-19 test to enter Canada.

The federal government said on Friday that children in that age group accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian would no longer have to complete a pre-entry Covid-19 test.

Pre-entry testing will continue to be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers aged 12 years and older who are currently eligible to travel to Canada.

The easing of the rules comes two months after Ottawa removed pre-arrival Covid-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers.

More changes announced:

— Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry.

— Fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada on or after April 25 will no longer have to wear masks in public spaces, monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms, self-quarantine if another traveler in the same travel party shows signs or symptoms test positive, and keep a list of close contacts and places visited.

Some things have not changed. All travelers must still use the ArriveCAN app to upload travel and vaccination information within 72 hours of arrival in Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship bound for Canada.

In addition, all travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, must continue to wear a mask on planes and at airports.

Currently, more than 85% of Canadians over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.