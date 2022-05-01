Scam of companies offering E-ticket for US$79.00

Travelers are alerting once again that there is a scam of companies that offer E-tickets for a charge of US$79.00 on your credit card. Be aware, this is a fraud. The form and the online filing are free.

This is the only valid and correct link: https://eticket.migracion.gob.do/

The form must be filled out by all passengers, whether Dominican or foreign, entering or leaving the Dominican Republic. For each entry and exit a new E Ticket is required and the QR-code generated upon form completion must be presented at the airport on a digital device.

If you are traveling as a family, you must fill out only one form, indicating the data of all the family members who will be traveling with you.

It is mandatory for each passenger to truthfully complete the information on the electronic Ticket for the General Immigration Office, the General Customs Office, and the Ministry of Public Health, according to Dominican laws 285-04, 115-17, 72-02 and 226-06.